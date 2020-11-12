In socially distant ceremony, Maunalani nursing home veterans honored

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some respected residents at an Oahu nursing home were honored on this Veterans day.
A special ceremony recognized 25 veterans at the Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Wednesday.
Many are from the 100th battalion, 442nd infantry regimental combat team — an Army squad known for their motto “Go For Broke.” The unit was comprised almost entirely of second-generation Japanese American soldiers.
The center also honored the oldest veteran at the facility, 101- year old Edward Ikuma.
The Honolulu native served in the Army and earned some of the nation’s most distinguished awards, including two Bronze Star Medals, two Purple Hearts, and the French Nation’s Order of the Legion of Honor.
To ensure safety among staff and residents, the ceremony was streamed online.
