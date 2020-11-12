Polynesian Voyaging Society to launch virtual canoe as part of upcoming Pacific voyage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hokulea and Hikianalia are getting ready for another voyage around the Pacific in two years.
There was debate if the canoes should sail at all given all that’s going on amid the pandemic.
But pwo navigator and President of the Polynesian Voyaging Society Nainoa Thompson concluded a new voyage was needed more than ever.
“The more that I think about it, no matter how difficult it is, you need to sail the times when the world needs the canoe the most,” Thompson said.
“It’s when the world has locked down and when the world has turned to fear opposed to optimism."
The next worldwide voyage will launch in Alaska in Spring 2020 and last 42 months, traverse 41,000 miles and journey to 46 countries and archipelagos around the Pacific.
The voyage includes Russia, the Americas, New Zealand, Australia, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.
The trek ends at Maui’s Honolua Bay on May 1, 2026, the 50th anniversary of Hokulea’s 1976 maiden voyage to Tahiti.
“It’s still about finding ways to protect the only island that we have and that’s the earth,” said Thompson.
The upcoming voyage is called Moananuiakea. There will also be a third virtual canoe.
“I have a name, but I’m not the one to name it. I can’t right now, but once we have permission from a really special family to use their name, I’ll let you know,” said Thompson.
Thompson says the virtual canoe could connect a scientist in Greenland who’s measuring the melting ice to children in the Marshall Islands who are writing poetry about their home disappearing to the sea.
While 100 navigators are needed for Hokulea and sister canoe, Hikianalia, Thompson says he actually needs millions more.
"We are looking for 10 million navigators on the earth that are doing extraordinary things,' he said.
PVS has started a membership drive to help fund the Moananuiākea Voyage. There’s a one-hour documentary, “He Wa’a, He Honua – The Earth Is Our Canoe.”
