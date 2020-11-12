97 new COVID-19 infections reported statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting 97 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 16,302.
Of the new cases:
- 72 were on Oahu
- 15 were in Hawaii County
- Six were in Maui County
- One was on Kauai
- Three were residents diagnosed out-of-state.
There were no new fatalities reported Thursday. The death toll remains 222.
The new cases bring the total cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 16,302. There have been 1,397 new cases in the last 14 days, which means those people could still be infectious.
Some 77 people statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hawaii, including 16 people in ICUs.
The seven-day average for new cases in Hawaii now stands at 101, with a 2.3% positivity rate.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 14,008 total cases
- 1,060 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,048 required hospitalization
- 173 deaths
- 1,436 total cases
- 197 cases in the last 14 days
- 69 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
- 436 total cases
- 32 cases in the last 14 days
- 58 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases (105 associated with current outbreak)
- 11 cases in the last 14 days
- 3 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 74 total cases
- 12 cases in the last 14 days
- 4 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 128 total cases
- 64 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
The state now reports the “number of cases in the last 14 days” rather number of patients “released from isolation” to provide a better image of the cases that may still be active.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.