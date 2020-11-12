Longs Drugs to launch 9 new curbside COVID-19 testing sites statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - CVS, the parent company of Longs Drugs, will launch nine new curbside COVID-19 testing sites Friday.
The tests are free to those who meet CDC criteria and have insurance ― and are in addition to eight drive-thru CVS testing sites already offered on Oahu.
Testing is available for those ages 10 and older. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com.
The new curbside tests will be offered at these Longs locations:
- 65-1271 Kawaihae Road, Kamuela
- 55 Kiopaa Street, Pukalani
- 1450 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu
- 1330 Pali Highway, Honolulu,
- 94-060 Farrington Highway, Waipahu
- 1215 South Kihei Road, Kihei
- 1221 Honoapiilani Highway, Maui
- 5156 Kalanianaole Highway, Honolulu
- 988 Halekauwila Street, Honolulu
