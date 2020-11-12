Program expands free COVID-19 testing on Oahu, includes support for patients' families

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city announced a new partnership Thursday with community health centers aimed at ramping up COVID-19 testing across Oahu and then making sure those who test positive get help to navigate the health care system.
The program will offer:
- Free COVID-19 testing;
- Contact tracing services;
- Isolation for those who need it;
- Financial assistance for essential for impacted families;
- And health care navigators for patients.
Funding from the program comes from the federal CARES Act.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the program, which also includes financial assistance so that residents can stay home from work if they’re sick, will help slow the spread of COVID-19 on Oahu.
The partnership is with all seven community health centers on Oahu. They are:
- Kalihi-Palama Health Center
- Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services
- Koolauloa Health Center
- Wahiawa Health
- Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center
- Waikiki Health
- Waimanalo Health Center
Dr. David Derauf, executive director of Kokua Kalihi Valley, said the new partnership is important to expanding testing on Oahu and preventing another surge in infections.
Of a recent uptick in COVID-19 on Oahu, he said, “we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
But he added that Oahu has made significant progress in getting resources and information to those who need it. During a surge in cases in July on Oahu, Kokua Kalihi Valley was seeing a 33% positivity rate among patients getting tested. Now, 1 in 10 of those getting tested at the facility are positive.
To get help, go to oneoahu.org/covid19-testing.
This story will be updated.
