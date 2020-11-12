Kauai sees 5 new COVID-19 infections, its highest single-day rise in cases since June

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest daily total the island has seen since June.
Health officials said three of the cases are residents while two are visitors.
“It is deeply concerning that we have more confirmed cases today than any day since June,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami, in a news release.
He said at least one of the cases is likely from community transmission.
“This is a critical reminder that we cannot let our guard down ― now is the time to be extra careful and wear our masks, socially distance, avoid large gatherings, and stay home if we’re feeling sick.”
Officials said two of the newly-reported cases are linked to travel.
The other three are under investigation.
Meanwhile, officials said one of the confirmed cases was in a traveler who received a positive test result after landing in the islands.
“Travel poses a risk to our community and we urge everyone to travel only when necessary,” said Kauai District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman.
The new infections push the number of active cases on the island to 16.
Of those, two are hospitalized and five are in an isolation facility.
