Items from Alan Wong’s flagship restaurant up for auction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Items from a beloved Oahu restaurant that recently closed are going up for auction.
Alan Wong’s flagship location on King Street shut its doors after 25 years in business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the items from the restaurant are on the auction block.
There are over 400 items up for grabs ranging from dining sets, fixtures, to cooking equipment and office supplies.
Koa wood shelves and display cases are also being auctioned off.
Interested in checking out the items? Click here. The auction runs through 6 p.m. Sunday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.