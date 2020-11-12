HPD: Man riding stolen moped critically injured in crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man riding a stolen moped was critically injured after crashing into a truck early Thursday, Honolulu police said.
It happened around 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Ward Avenue and South Beretania Street.
According to police, the moped rider ran a red light. That’s when he collided into the pickup truck.
The moped rider was transported to the Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition and was later upgraded to critical.
The truck driver, a 40-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.
The cause is still under investigation, but authorities said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.
This story will be updated.
