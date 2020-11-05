Forecast: Trade winds are backing down into the weekend

Let’s talk surf: No advisory level surf is expected. Surf along east facing shores will continue to trend down. A series of northwest swells will produce surf along the north and west facing shores. The first of these swells is a small to moderate, long- period northwest swell, which is currently building across the islands. This swell will peak Saturday and gradually lower Sunday into Monday. A small, short- period north- northwest swell is possible early next week, followed by a moderate, long- period northwest swell that may arrive around mid- week. A small, long-period southwest swell is also expected to cause a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores this weekend.