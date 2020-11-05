Forecast: Trade winds are backing down into the weekend

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a blustery week with elevated trade winds-- we are tracking slower winds into the weekend.
Breezy trade winds will begin a weakening trend tonight. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas, with some showers reaching leeward sides. Daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes take over on Sunday resulting in interior clouds and showers during the day and clearing at night. An upper low moving over the area could enhance these showers, particularly over the eastern end of the state. A weak front will move through north to south around midweek, but trade winds will return by Monday.
Let’s talk surf: No advisory level surf is expected. Surf along east facing shores will continue to trend down. A series of northwest swells will produce surf along the north and west facing shores. The first of these swells is a small to moderate, long- period northwest swell, which is currently building across the islands. This swell will peak Saturday and gradually lower Sunday into Monday. A small, short- period north- northwest swell is possible early next week, followed by a moderate, long- period northwest swell that may arrive around mid- week. A small, long-period southwest swell is also expected to cause a slight bump in surf heights along south facing shores this weekend.
Have a beautiful and safe weekend.
