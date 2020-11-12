Forecast: Breezy trades with scattered showers expected through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and windy weather remains in the forecast for the next several days. A strong high pressure system will linger north of the state with breezy to locally strong trade winds continuing through Thursday. Trade winds will decrease in strength from Friday into the weekend as wet weather continues due to a passing upper level disturbance. On Monday and Tuesday a cold front moves in from the north, spreading showers across all islands with drier humidity levels and cooler temperatures moving in behind the frontal band.
An ongoing High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of most islands is in effect through Friday, and a Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaiian waters has been extended through Thursday night. And a Gale Warning for the Alenuihaha Channel will run through tonight. Aside from the rough surf along east facing shores, surf will remain below advisory levels through the coming weekend. A long-period, small to moderate northwest swell is expected to arrive Friday, peak Saturday, then gradually diminish, while a small south swell is expected over the weekend. A moderate to large, but relatively short-period, NNE swell is possible early next week.
