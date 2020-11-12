Forecast: Breezy trades with scattered showers expected through Friday

An ongoing High Surf Advisory for east facing shores of most islands is in effect through Friday, and a Small Craft Advisory for most Hawaiian waters has been extended through Thursday night. And a Gale Warning for the Alenuihaha Channel will run through tonight. Aside from the rough surf along east facing shores, surf will remain below advisory levels through the coming weekend. A long-period, small to moderate northwest swell is expected to arrive Friday, peak Saturday, then gradually diminish, while a small south swell is expected over the weekend. A moderate to large, but relatively short-period, NNE swell is possible early next week.