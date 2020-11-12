Episode 34: Music, Love and Hula with Natalie Ai Kamauu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - She has beauty, poise, confidence and an unmistakable voice ― and did we mention the sheer gracefulness she displays through hula?
Natalie Ai Kamauu is one of Hawaii’s most talented musical artists. She’s a five-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner as Best Female Vocalist, a Grammy Award nominee, and a former Miss Aloha Hula. But this week, the busy mother of two shares with Steph, Brooke and Noli that sometimes time in the limelight can trigger anxiety and panic attacks.
This week on ‘Muthaship,’ Natalie shares how she overcomes negativity in her life and how her mother and father ― through music, love and hula ― shaped her life and taught her the value of hard work and staying humble and true to yourself.
Natalie also shares tips all parents can use about the importance of maintaining honest and open communication with your children, encouraging them to find their passion and not being afraid to express endless love ― oh, and that splurging on your favorite chocolate cake every now and then is a smart move!
(Oh, and stay tuned for an impromptu kanikapila from Natalie and her husband, Iolani!)
