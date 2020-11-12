Adopt-a-Family 2020: A single mom hopes to offer her kids Christmas cheer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jerolyn Johnston has seen her share of hardship, but the last two years have been especially rough for the single mom.
“I felt like I pretty much had it set to where we didn’t have to worry too much about ever being homeless, but then life hits and things change,” she said.
Circumstances left Johnston and her two teenage children houseless. The saving grace was The Shelter in Kahaluu. They found refuge in one of the shelter’s domes.
They lived there for all of 2019.
“When you first walk into the dome you feel so special. You feel like, ‘Wow! We have a place that’s not in the elements anymore,’” Johnston said.
2020 was off to a great start. Her full-time job and part-time earnings made it possible for her to rent a small apartment. Then COVID-19 came on the scene.
“The pandemic hit and then things got a little tough,” she said.
Her part-time work vanished and she’s falling behind on her bills. But she remains optimistic.
“If we can just remember that God still sits on the throne and He has everything in control so we don’t have to worry,” she said.
Helping Hands Hawaii selected Johnston for its Adopt-a-Family Christmas drive, the non-profit’s annual opportunity to bless a family in need.
Program manager Kristine Garabiles acknowledges that the economic downturn will make it harder than usual for people to donate this year. She’s confident those who can help will come to the rescue.
“If you’re able to help every little bit counts. If you’re not able to adopt a family, you can also do a monetary contribution,” she said.
Johnston needs gift cards for home supplies. Her daughter wants gift cards for clothing. Her son would like to get an ukulele.
Johnston wants her children to have some joy this Christmas.
“If you see the joy in your children’s heart it just makes everything OK,” she said.
In the midst of her need, she and a friend are starting Kupuna Housed, a non-profit that will assist the homeless.
“The goal is to start with the kupuna first and really help them to get off the streets into a home,” she said.
Johnston said it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by her situation but she falls back on her faith in God and in people.
To donate to Johnston or any of the families in this year's Adopt-a-Family program, click here.
