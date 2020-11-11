73-year-old man killed in a Hilo crash identified

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 73-year-old man killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island early Wednesday has been identified.
Big Island police say Soo Lee of Hilo was behind the wheel of a 1983 Jeep Wrangler when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the Kukuau and Komohana Street intersection just after 4:50 a.m.
He was struck broadside by a 2004 Dodge Ram Truck heading south on Komohana.
Police say Lee was unconscious at the scene and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, a 29-year-old Hilo man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The 34-year-old driver of the Ram was uninjured, but his 75-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital and later released.
Investigators blame inattention as a factor in this crash. Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to have played roles in the deadly accident.
This marks Hawaii Island’s 14th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 18 during this time last year.
