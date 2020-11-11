Wind advisory extended for parts of Maui County, Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong and gusty trade winds are forecast to continue Thursday statewide, with stronger winds for parts of Maui County and the Big Island, which will remain under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said that sustained northeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusts near 50 miles per hour will be possible for the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, as well as windward and leeward west Maui and Central Maui.
The wind advisory also covers the Kohala area of the Big Island, along with eastern portions of the island down through the Kau District.
Winds in the advisory area are affected by terrain, and can down trees and cause power outages.
The gusty trade winds are being generated by a strong area of high pressure far to the north of the islands. The high should begin weakening Thursday and Friday, but winds will remain moderate to breezy before becoming lighter during the weekend.
