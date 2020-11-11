Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Submit your photos: To mark Veterans Day, Hawaii says ‘mahalo’ to those who served

A ceremony was held at Punchbowl Cemetery in honor of Veterans Day.
A ceremony was held at Punchbowl Cemetery in honor of Veterans Day.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marks Veterans Day, a federal holiday to celebrate and honor all veterans across the country.

Ceremonies were also held in Hawaii to recognize veterans.

Wreaths were laid at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific as part of an in-person Veterans Day ceremony.

Do you have a special veteran in your life? Hawaii News Now would love to see your photos and videos of them.

Submit your photos below:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the crash happened when a car rolled over at a high rate of speed.
3 teens seriously injured in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway
Chris and Manny Orupabo's adoption journey began in 2017.
‘I just cried holding her’: A Hawaii couple shares their adoption journey
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Brenton Awa beats Incumbant Gil Riviere.
Former TV anchor defeats incumbent in state Senate race
Security cameras captured the latest smash-and-grab at Hi-Tech Surf Sports' Paia location early...
For this Maui shop, the smash-and-grab was bad but what’s worse is the damage left behind

Latest News

A new art exhibit in Chinatown is merging the worlds of local ocean researchers and artists.
First-of-its-kind art exhibit in Hawaii merges local artists with ocean researchers
On this Veterans Day, some of our nation’s heroes returned home to Honolulu after participating...
This is Now (Nov. 11, 2022)
On this Veterans Day, some of our nation’s heroes returned home to Honolulu after participating...
Hawaii vets who took part in state’s first-ever Honor Flight return home on Veterans Day
A new art exhibit in Chinatown is merging the worlds of local ocean researchers and artists....
First-of-its-kind art exhibit in Hawaii merges local artists with ocean researchers