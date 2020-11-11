Submit your photos: To mark Veterans Day, Hawaii says ‘mahalo’ to those who served

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friday marks Veterans Day, a federal holiday to celebrate and honor all veterans across the country.

Ceremonies were also held in Hawaii to recognize veterans.

Wreaths were laid at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific as part of an in-person Veterans Day ceremony.

Do you have a special veteran in your life? Hawaii News Now would love to see your photos and videos of them.

Submit your photos below:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.