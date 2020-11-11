SHOPO suing to stop release of names of disciplined officers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s police union is suing Kauai’s chief of police over new steps at transparency.
The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) wants to keep the names of disciplined officers secret.
The lawsuit says Kauai’s chief intends to follow a new law, and release names and disciplinary records of suspended and discharged officers.
Union leaders are fighting to prevent that, saying the law is unconstitutional, adding the release of personnel records violates officers' rights to collective bargaining and due process.
Read the lawsuit below:
