SHOPO suing to stop release of names of disciplined officers

SHOPO suing to stop release of names of disciplined officers
Kauai County pays settlement to police officer who faced retaliation on the job
By HNN Staff | November 11, 2020 at 4:29 PM HST - Updated November 11 at 4:38 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s police union is suing Kauai’s chief of police over new steps at transparency.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) wants to keep the names of disciplined officers secret.

The lawsuit says Kauai’s chief intends to follow a new law, and release names and disciplinary records of suspended and discharged officers.

Union leaders are fighting to prevent that, saying the law is unconstitutional, adding the release of personnel records violates officers' rights to collective bargaining and due process.

Read the lawsuit below:

SHOPO Lawsuit vs Kauai by HNN on Scribd

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.