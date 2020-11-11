118 new COVID-19 infections reported; total number of cases on Oahu surpasses 14,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Health Department reported 118 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the total number of cases on Oahu since the pandemic began has surpassed 14,000.
Of the new cases:
- 85 were on Oahu
- 23 were on the Big Island
- Six were in Maui County
- Three were on Kauai
- And one was a resident diagnosed out of state
There were no new fatalities reported Wednesday. The death toll remains 222.
The new cases bring the total cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 16,205. There have been 1,376 new cases in the last 14 days, which means those people could still be infectious.
Some 77 people statewide are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hawaii, including 16 people in ICUs.
The seven-day average for new cases in Hawaii now stands at 100, with a 2.4% positivity rate.
Oahu has a daily seven-day average of 81 new cases and a 3.1% positivity rate.
The state Health Department notes that the daily average caseload has increased 60% compared to Oct. 29. The increase in infections is dimming hopes that Oahu will move to Tier 3 of the city’s reopening strategy by Thanksgiving, which would allow for gatherings up to 10 people.
Under Tier 2, which is what Oahu is under now, gatherings are limited to five people. Businesses must also meet strict capacity restrictions.
Tier 3 requires a seven-day average case count of 20 to 49 cases.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 14,008 total cases
- 1,060 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,048 required hospitalization
- 173 deaths
- 1,436 total cases
- 197 cases in the last 14 days
- 69 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
- 436 total cases
- 32 cases in the last 14 days
- 58 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases (105 associated with current outbreak)
- 18 cases in the last 14 days
- 3 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 74 total cases
- 12 cases in the last 14 days
- 4 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 128 total cases
- 64 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
The state now reports the “number of cases in the last 14 days” rather number of patients “released from isolation” to provide a better image of the cases that may still be active.
