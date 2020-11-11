Hawaii athletes overcome pandemic’s challenges to ink college commitments

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than two dozen Hawaii student-athletes signed their national letters of intent Wednesday morning, making their college commitments official.
The signing ceremony is typically held in Waikiki, but in another twist to a bizarre sports year the event was held on Zoom due to COVID-19.
The pandemic has had a profound impact on this year’s class of commits.
Among those affected: Kamehameha-Kapalama softball star Keila Kamoku, who finalized her commitment to Ole Miss.
Coronavirus restrictions shut down her season after only three games.
So to stay sharp and keep playing, she improvised.
“I just went straight into hitting balls in the yard, fielding, everything, working out with my dad, and then I started a lifting program with my neighbor,” said Kamoku, who heads to the Southeastern Conference as one of the top prospects in the nation.
The Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama shortstop also went to California for a couple of tournaments where games were allowed and with all official recruiting visits on hold, she documented her work on social media.
“I think it’s just your commitment and what extent you’ll go to actually get your work in,” Kamoku said. “Make sure you take video, so you can post it on Twitter and tag all the coaches just for that exposure that Hawaii doesn’t get.”
Iolani’s Aisea Ahokovi was in a similar predicament as he didn’t even get an opportunity to play his junior season.
“I was kind of bummed because it’s what you dream for,” said the Raiders pitcher. “It’s what you want to do and it’s like it got ripped out of your hands. There’s nothing you could do about it, so I don’t know I just went home and thought of what i could do next.”
So Ahokovi also navigated the COVID-`9 tournament circuit and went with his Hawaii travel team to Arizona.
Early Wednesday morning, he signed his letter of intent to join Loyola Marymount without ever making an official visit.
As the pandemic continues, he expects more athletes to create their own exposure and use social media as a recruiting tool.
“I think they have a better chance now because you send a video out on YouTube or Twitter and they’ll watch it and like, they don’t have to spend thousands of dollars flying all the way down here to watch you,” Ahokovi said.
