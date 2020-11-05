Forecast: Wind alerts are up across the state; the strongest gusts will be recorded over Maui County and Hawaii Island through Thursday

Let’s talk surf: Surf along east facing shores will be building overnight, reaching the high surf advisory level of 8 feet. The surf will continue through Tuesday night with further increase on Wednesday. Regarding other swells, the N to NNE pulse will continue to diminish this afternoon and overnight, while the locally generated trade wind swell becomes dominant. There is a couple of northwest swell on the plate in the coming days. There is a small one slated to peak Tuesday, followed by a slow drop through Tuesday night. On Thursday night, we are expecting the arrival of a building moderate long period NW swell that peaks Saturday, followed by a slow decline through Sunday. Surf will be on the small side the rest of the week along the south facing shores, despite a couple of new long period south-southwest pulses. One swell pulse is due in on Tuesday, followed by a southwest pulse on Wednesday. WAVEWATCH III is indicating another southwest swell that is slightly bigger than the previous, arriving on Friday, and holding through the upcoming weekend.