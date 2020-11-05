Forecast: Wind alerts are up across the state; the strongest gusts will be recorded over Maui County and Hawaii Island through Thursday

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of wind alerts are up across the state including a small craft advisory (for all of the state’s coastal waters), gale watch, and a wind advisory for parts of Hawaii Island, west Maui and all of Lanai (sustained winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50). For the rest of us, we will experience gusty trade winds under advisory levels but still climbing up to 30 mph in some spots.
East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts. Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters. *Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
Let’s talk surf: Surf along east facing shores will be building overnight, reaching the high surf advisory level of 8 feet. The surf will continue through Tuesday night with further increase on Wednesday. Regarding other swells, the N to NNE pulse will continue to diminish this afternoon and overnight, while the locally generated trade wind swell becomes dominant. There is a couple of northwest swell on the plate in the coming days. There is a small one slated to peak Tuesday, followed by a slow drop through Tuesday night. On Thursday night, we are expecting the arrival of a building moderate long period NW swell that peaks Saturday, followed by a slow decline through Sunday. Surf will be on the small side the rest of the week along the south facing shores, despite a couple of new long period south-southwest pulses. One swell pulse is due in on Tuesday, followed by a southwest pulse on Wednesday. WAVEWATCH III is indicating another southwest swell that is slightly bigger than the previous, arriving on Friday, and holding through the upcoming weekend.
