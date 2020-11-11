East shores remain under a high surf advisory through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Friday for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island as strong trade winds continue to generate rough and choppy waves.
The National Weather Service said waves of 7 to 10 feet are possible.
Beachgoers can expect strong breaking waves and shore breaks, along with strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.
The waves won’t be great for riding because of the short period of the swell and the strong winds.
For mariners, a gale warning is in effect for the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and the Big Island, with a small craft advisory for remaining Hawaiian coastal waters.
Winds and waves are expected to diminish over the weekend.
