UH Manoa Fall 2020 commencement canceled

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another University of Hawaii commencement ceremony has been canceled as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.
UH Manoa announced last week that the traditional fall 2020 graduation ceremony won’t be taking place at the end of the semester.
The ceremony is normally held in mid-December at the Stan Sheriff Center. The spring 2020 commencement ceremony was also canceled earlier this year due to restrictions on large gatherings and health concerns during the pandemic.
Instead, graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail after an online celebration complete with videos and mahalo messages from students and staff.
“I am grateful to our campus community for everything they’ve accomplished in the face of this pandemic, especially our soon-to-be graduates,” stated Provost Michael Bruno in an announcement to the campus.
“This is, however, the best course of action as our top priority remains the health and well being of our students, their families, our employees and the larger community.”
Graduates who were expected to walk in the December ceremony will have an opportunity to participate in a future in-person ceremony.
Individual schools and colleges may opt to hold virtual celebrations on their own.
