Police launch murder investigation after a deadly assault in Liliha

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a murder investigation after an assault turned deadly overnight in Liliha.
The crime scene was located on a property near Liliha and Vineyard. Police say it started as a verbal argument around 1:30 a.m. between two men — one in his 30s, the victim in his 60s.
Investigators were on scene into the early morning hours piecing together exactly what happened.
EMS said the victim was went into cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
HPD offered a brief description on the suspect, who remains on the run.
“He’s 20-30 years old. 5-feet, 4-inches to 5-feet 8-inches tall, 120 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored cap with a multi-colored jacket with dark shorts and slippers, and he’s a Micronesian male,” Lt. Deena Thoemmes of HPD Homicide Division said.
Anyone with information should call police.
This story may be updated.
