Pandemic puts hold on annual Veterans Day ceremony at Punchbowl

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual Veterans Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for the facility said Monday.
The spokesperson said the decision was made ‘out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our veterans.’
Rather than the normal ceremony, staff at the cemetery will conduct a private wreath laying ceremony that will be posted to the cemetery’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning.
Additionally, the Oahu Veterans Council will air a virtual ceremony to mark Veterans Day that will air at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Olelo and the Hawai’i Veterans Day Ceremony 2020 YouTube page.
The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific notes that they are open for visitors on Wednesday, but asks that attendees ‘continues to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19’ by limiting the number of individuals at each grave site to 5.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.