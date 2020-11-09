Over 400 Hawaii inmates infected with COVID at a private Arizona prison

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in Arizona used to House Hawaii inmates is drawing criticism from families over how it’s handling a coronavirus outbreak.
According to the latest inmate report by the Hawaii Department of Public Safety, as of Friday there are nearly 400 Hawaii Inmates who have tested positive at Saguaro Correctional Center.
One Hawaii Inmate in Arizona who just spoke with his family on Saturday told them he’s scared for his safety and said there’s a lack of transparency from the facility.
The inmate’s mother who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation against her son shared the call.
“The first week I had COVID-19 I had a hard time breathing,” said the inmate in phone call with his mom. “Pounding headaches left and right and the vicinity is real slow on acting or doing stuff around here.”
Other concerns the inmate alleges include COVID positive inmates being mixed with those who tested negative.
Since testing positive about a week and a half ago, he says he hasn’t been seen by a doctor yet and the only medical attention he’s received is having his temperature taken.
“Unless they’re running a high fever then they can go to the medical unit other than that they got to deal with whatever they got to deal with in their cells,” said the inmate’s mother. “It’s like they’re leaving them there to die and suffer.”
The facility is operated by CoreCivic.
In a statement to the media, they said they have a Coronavirus Medical Action Plan in place at all of their facilities, which they have been working on since January.
The plan includes medical staff participating in the intake process to identify those high-risk of contracting COVID-19, isolating those high risk and working with local and state health departments to conduct testing.
In addition, they state they are following CDC recommendations for cleaning and disinfection during the COVID-19 response.
As of Friday, over 1,100 Hawaii inmates were tested.
