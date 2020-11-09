Officials have high hopes COVID-19 vaccine could also cure Hawaii’s ailing economy

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii officials have high hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine that drug maker Pfizer said was more than 90% effective in tests.
While it’s still months from approval, some think a viable vaccine could also help cure Hawaii’s ailing economy.
“So, a vaccination that can give 90% protection is a game changer, very, very happy about that," said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.
Pfizer jumped ahead of a large pack of companies racing to get a vaccine approved. But scientists have cautioned that any vaccine will need long-term safety and effectiveness studies.
Despite that, the stock market and other industries were excited by the announcement.
Hotel industry executive Keith Vieira said a viable vaccine will help restore consumer confidence in traveling again. He said the renewed tourism activity will then trickle down to other sectors.
“This is going to help people feel like, ‘ahh, let’s go and travel, let’s see the world, let’s go back to Hawaii,'" said Vieira.
“This is crucial. We had always hope for (a vaccine) in latter 2021, but if this can come in early 2021, I think it will help our recovery significantly."
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.