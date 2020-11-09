64 new COVID-19 cases reported, pushing total since pandemic began above 16,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state saw 64 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began above 16,000.
The increase comes after several days of triple-digit increases in new infections in Hawaii.
Of the 64 cases, 53 were on Oahu, four were on the Big Island and two were on Kauai. The remaining infections were in residents diagnosed out-of-state.
The new cases bring the total cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 16,010. There have been 1,306 new cases in the last 14 days, which means those people could still be infectious.
There were no new fatalities Monday. The state’s death toll stands at 221.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 13,810 total cases
- 975 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,025 required hospitalization
- 172 deaths
- 1,409 total cases
- 179 cases in the last 14 days
- 68 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
- 425 total cases
- 24 cases in the last 14 days
- 58 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases (105 associated with current outbreak)
- 28 cases in the last 14 days
- 3 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 17 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 73 total cases
- 12 cases in the last 14 days
- 4 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 118 total cases
- 62 cases in the last 14 days
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
The state now reports the “number of cases in the last 14 days” rather number of patients “released from isolation” to provide a better image of the cases that may still be active.
