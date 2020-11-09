Lanai on track to lift stay-at-home order this week

LANAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mass COVID-19 testing wrapped up on Lanai this weekend as the community works to contain the outbreak on the rural island.
The free testing was administered at the Old Dole Administration Building on Saturday.
Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino visited the island and met with frontline workers who were the driving force behind the testing efforts.
The island is currently in under a stay-at-home order following an outbreak of 100 cases. Three of those people required hospitalization.
On Friday, county officials said the island was on track to lift the lockdown this coming Wednesday. Officials added that they will need to assess the situation closely before lifting the stay-at-home order.
“Right now, the way things are going, it will possibly be lifted. However, we are looking to this weekend’s cases and the testing that’s going to go on to see if there’s any update," said Sandy Baz, Maui County Managing Director.
"We wouldn’t want to have to open up and re-shut quickly. We’re looking like it, but can’t guarantee that right now,” Baz added.
Lanai has gone two consecutive days without a new case. No word on how many tests were conducted on the island over the weekend.
