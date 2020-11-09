Honolulu mayor-elect makes first selection of incoming administration

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi has announced that he has selected Michael Formby as his managing director.
Blangiardi praised Formby’s nearly 20 years of public service, having worked in executive leadership, operations and policy positions.
An attorney, Formby served as a director in the city Department of Transportation Services, as well as previously at the state Transportation Department.
With the state, he was tasked with overseeing public transit, transportation planing, the construction of the Joint Traffic Management Center, and harbor operations.
Formby has also played a role in some of Hawaii’s most controversial projects.
He was the harbors director under the Lingle administration when the Hawaii Superferry skipped out on an environmental study, and fought for a place in the state’s harbors.
Formby has also worked as the CEO for the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit, the agency in charge of the embattled rail project.
“Mike Formby is a visionary and a results-driven leader and I am energized about his decision to join our administration,” Mayor-elect Blangiardi said.
“Mike has a proven track record for turning deficiencies into learning opportunities and embracing challenges with strategic focus. He will bring a refreshing, yet results-oriented leadership to the managing director’s office, which will set an elevated tone for the rest of the departments.”
In 2019, Formby was sworn in to temporarily fill a vacant seat on the Honolulu City Council, representing East Oahu.
“Like Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi, I look forward to serving the people of the City and County of Honolulu as managing director,” Formby said.
“I believe my experience in government operations, project management, public policy, planning and community engagement has prepared me for this great opportunity to work with Mayor-elect Blangiardi and his executive team. It’s about optimizing government services during a public health crisis and economic recession.”
The Managing Director of Honolulu is responsible for assisting the mayor in overseeing city departments and other domestic policy issues.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.