Furloughs at the forefront of state’s effort to cover budget shortfall

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of state workers could be furloughed once every two weeks under Governor Ige’s latest budget plan.
The furloughs could start as soon as next month, and last up to four years.
Civil Beat reports the governor is also proposing to defer $1.85 billion dollars in payments over the next 4 years to the EUTF. That’s the fund that provides health benefits for state workers and retirees.
Part of the budget plan also involves borrowing up to $750 million from the federal government.
The Ige administration is trying to make up for a massive shortfall caused by the pandemic.
State tax collections are reportedly down more than $2 billion.
