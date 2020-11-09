Forecast: Trade winds picking up speed with increasing showers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Steady trade winds will hold through mid week, with stronger trades from Wednesday through Thursday. A band of low clouds and showers will bring wet conditions to windward areas today, with showers also reaching leeward areas. A bit wetter than normal trade wind pattern is then expected to hold in place Monday night through Thursday. Showers coverage will be greatest over windward and mauka areas, while showers will also regularly reach leeward areas due to the strength of the trades. A more unsettled pattern appears to overspread the state Friday through the weekend, bringing the potential for locally heavy rainfall to much of the island chain.
Strengthening trades will create rough and choppy sea conditions this week. Surf along east-facing shores may reach advisory level 8 feet or greater heights between Monday night and Tuesday afternoon. There will also be a couple of shorter height, low period NW swells arriving through Wednesday.
will arrive Thursday night and peak on Friday, gradually lowering through the weekend. Elsewhere, small background S swells will maintain low surf along south-facing shores through tonight. A series of small, relatively longer period S to SW swells originating from Tasman Sea gales will be arriving through the week that will maintain 1 to near 4 foot south-facing shore surf.
