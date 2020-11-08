Woman injured after being hit, pinned under a vehicle in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Paramedics say a 62-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after an accident in the parking lot of a Honolulu grocery store.
Emergency crews were called out to the Time Supermarket at 1290 South Beretania Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
It was reported that the woman was struck by the vehicle in the parking lot, and was pinned. Paramedics said they administered life-saving treatment and took the woman to the hospital with injuries to her torso, legs and arms.
Additional details surrounding the incident were limited.
This story may be updated.
