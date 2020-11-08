Tua Tagovailoa improves to 2-0 as Dolphins starter, defeating the Cardinals in the desert

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to a 34-31 shootout victory over the Arizona Cardinals in his second NFL start, improving to 2-0.
The former Saint Louis Crusader would finish the game completing 20 of his 28 passes for over 200 yards, two touchdowns getting Miami their fifth win of the season — putting the Fins in the thick of the AFC East playoff hunt.
After a very reserved debut last week, Tagovailoa showed up against a tough Arizona defense, showing shades of the production that made him a star at the University of Alabama.
After an early first-half touchdown throw to Preston Williams, Tagovailoa would throw a pivotal dime to Mack Hollins to tie the game at 31 a piece in the fourth quarter. Miami would take the lead after a 50-yard field goal with about three minutes left in the game.
The Cards would fail to tie the game after a missed field goal and the Ewa Beach native would secure the victory after a quarterback sneak.
Tagovailoa is now 2-0 against quarterback Kyler Murray, dating back to the 2018 Orange Bowl when Murray was the quarterback at Oklahoma and Tagovailoa was with the Crimson Tide.
This is also the first time Miami has beat the Cardinals in the Desert since 1996, the Fins move to 5-3 on the season — already matching last season’s win total.
Tua will get his third start next week against fellow rookie Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, that game is set to kick off next Sunday at 11:00 a.m. Hawaii time on CBS.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.