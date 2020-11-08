6 puppies abandoned in sealed plastic container outside Maui Humane Society

PUUNENE, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect has been charged for animal cruelty after a heartbreaking discovery this week, according to the Maui Humane Society.
In a newsletter sent out Sunday, the organization said volunteers discovered a sealed plastic storage container on the steps of the shelter. Inside the container were six puppies.
They say the container was sealed with duct tape and sitting in the sun for several hours before the puppies were found.
Unfortunately, two of the six puppies died before volunteers could rescue them. The remaining four were rushed inside for immediate care by veterinarians upon discovery.
MHS said enforcement officers quickly reviewed the facility’s security cameras to find out who abandoned the pups.
The individual allegedly responsible was identified and later charged with six counts of cruelty to animals, and six counts of animal abandonment. The suspect’s name hasn’t yet been obtained.
“This type of event is shocking, however we are experiencing more reports of animal dumping and our intake of stray animals has increased significantly. Animal abandonment leads to suffering," MHS said in the newsletter.
They also reminded the public there is no fee to properly surrender animals at the Maui Humane Society. Residents on neighbor islands should also contact the correct organizations to hand over animals they can no longer care for.
Assistance is available to those struggling with pet care. 4EverPets is a program that helps provide free food and supplies for owners experiencing financial hardship.
As for the four puppies that survived, MHS said they have recovered and are doing well. They already have their forever homes and adoptive families lined up.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to MHS for more details on , but we have yet to hear back.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.