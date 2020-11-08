Forecast: Stronger winds, more showers ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds are forecast to pick up speed this week, with conditions becoming rather windy as soon as Tuesday afternoon. The winds may become strong enough to warrant a wind advisory (sustained winds of 30 miles per hour with gusts near 50 miles per hour), especially for areas where winds are accelerated around the high terrain of Maui and Hawaii island.
Showers are also forecast to increase Monday as a cloud band from an old frontal boundary reaches the islands from the northeast. Drier conditions are expected Tuesday, but the strong trades will keep windward showers active. The winds should ease up a little around Friday.
Forecast models are showing an upper level disturbance approaching the state as early as Thursday. If this happens, we could have unstable conditions and the possibility of heavier showers and maybe even some thunderstorms, with the highest chance coming Friday and Friday night. It’s still too far out to say for sure, but we’ll keep a close eye on the forecasts for you.
The strong winds will also be a factor on the ocean, with a small craft advisory posted until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii island. Increasing trades will also result in large, rough and choppy surf for east-facing shores, with waves reaching the eight-foot high surf advisory level by Tuesday. A north-northeast swell is declining slowly, while some small south swells are expected mid-week and again Friday night into Saturday.
