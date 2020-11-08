Crash overnight in Wahiawa kills 2 men in their early 20s

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two young men are dead after a crash just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning in Wahiawa.
Officials say the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. along Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road in Central Oahu.
By sun up Sunday morning, a splintered utility pole, a damaged tree and scattered debris in the bushes were all that marked the scene of the crash.
One of the victims was identified as 21-year-old Michael Lane of Wahiawa. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS crews.
Another man was also pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released, but officials say he was in his early 20s.
The police investigation revealed they were heading eastbound down the road at a high rate of speed.
The driver lost control and crashed into a utility pole and the tree where the vehicle came to rest. No other vehicles were involved.
Police said speed was an apparent factor, but it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were also factors.
These deaths mark Oahu’s 45th and 46th traffic fatalities of the year. During this time last year, 45 traffic-related deaths occurred.
This story may be updated.
