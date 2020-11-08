The ‘Bows defeat New Mexico in home opener, 39-33

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors won their first home game of 2020 on Saturday night, defeating New Mexico, 39-33 to improve to 2-1 on the season.
For the third week in a row, the 'Bows got off to a slow start, allowing the Lobo offense to score on their first four possessions of the game — coming up with two touchdowns and two field goals.
Former Saint Louis Crusader Chevan Cordeiro got the 'Bows on the board in the first half, getting a five-yard QB keeper for a touchdown and his first passing touchdown of the year, a 42-yard pass to wide receiver Nick Mardner — cutting the deficit to 14-20 going into the half.
The third quarter would be a back and forth battle between both offenses, including a pair of Cordeiro to Zion Bowens touchdowns, going for 42 and 40 yards respectively.
Going into the fourth quarter, UH led by a slim one point difference and would lose the lead after a 24-yard field goal by New Mexico.
The 'Bows would secure the lead after a 64-yard touchdown pass from Cordeiro to Calvin Turner and an amazing catch by Jared Smart on the two-point conversion would put UH up 36-30 with a little over 12 minutes left in the game.
The UH defense would force a three-and-out, which would turn into a 41-yard Matthew Shipley field goal to stretch their lead 39-30.
New Mexico would try to mount a comeback after a 42-yard field goal, but it was too little, too late for the Lobos who would fail to recover their onside kick attempt.
Chevan Cordeiro would finish the night completing 33 of his 43 passes, throwing for 410 yards and two interceptions — the former Crusader entered Saturday’s game without a passing touchdown.
On the other side of the ball, former Mililani Trojan Darius Muasau, continues to be a force to be reckoned with, racking up a team high 10 tackles against the Lobos and Safety Quentin Frazier would come up with 9 tackles and a pivotal interception with a little over four minutes left in the game.
Hawaii heads back to the West Coast next week to take on San Diego State, set to kick off at 11 a.m. Hawaii time on November 14th.
