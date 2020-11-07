Trade winds, showers to increase soon

In surf, the current north-northwest swell is still hanging on and keep surf elevated Sunday for north and west shores. Meanwhile, a large-scale northeast swell is expected to start bringing higher surf to east-facing shores. That will combine with waves generated by the increasing trade winds and a swell from former tropical cyclone Odalys, which could result in advisory-level surf (8 feet) for east shores later in the week. South shores will be in the fun-size range of 2 to 4 feet, but Sunday is also the first day of the monthly box jellyfish influx for Oahu south shores.