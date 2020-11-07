Trade winds, showers to increase soon

Mostly fair trade wind weather is expected for Sunday. The trade winds are expected to increase, with locally windy conditions possible by Tuesday or Wednesday, with a chance that a wind advisory (30 mph sustained winds with gusts to 50 mph) may be issued for some areas of the state. Meanwhile, showers will likely increase Monday as a cloud band from an old front moves in across the state.
Looking further ahead, some of the forecast models are pointing to an upper level disturbance moving toward the state near the end of the coming week, which could cause some unsettled weather as early as Thursday. Trade winds will still be breezy before weakening a little Friday into Saturday. We’ll know more as the forecast gets fine tuned over the next few days.
In surf, the current north-northwest swell is still hanging on and keep surf elevated Sunday for north and west shores. Meanwhile, a large-scale northeast swell is expected to start bringing higher surf to east-facing shores. That will combine with waves generated by the increasing trade winds and a swell from former tropical cyclone Odalys, which could result in advisory-level surf (8 feet) for east shores later in the week. South shores will be in the fun-size range of 2 to 4 feet, but Sunday is also the first day of the monthly box jellyfish influx for Oahu south shores.
For mariners, a small craft advisory remains up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii island.
