Kauai to increase COVID-19 surveillance testing as number of active cases climbs

LIHUE, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami is responding after an uptick in COVID-19 cases on the island.
There are currently 12 active cases on the Garden Island, with three of those patients in the hospital.
Officials say 11 of the 12 active cases are associated with travel, and one is a Kauai resident who has frequent contact with travelers.
Twelve cases in relation to the island’s population is low, but the island has gone weeks at times with zero cases to report. Residents in the tight-knit community have worries over any cases in their community, and doing their part to slow the spread.
“We are deeply concerned about the rise in our active case count and we continue to ramp up testing opportunities,” Mayor Kawakami said.
Kauai County will begin free surge testing across the island starting Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at revolving locations.
Tests will be given out every Sunday through the end of the year. The tests are not part of the state’s pre-travel testing program.
For information on testing sites and how to sign up, click here to head to the county’s website.
