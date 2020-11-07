Hawaii Republicans rally, making undying support for Trump known

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After the election was called for Joe Biden on Saturday, Hawaii Trump supporters took to the streets around Oahu.
Dozens were seen outside of the State Capitol with their flags and signs continuing to support their candidate.
They echoed similar sentiments from President Trump himself contesting the election results, claiming things weren’t done fairly.
Waipahu resident Neil, who didn’t want to provide his last name, said he attended Saturday’s rally because he thought the president was being cheated out of a victory.
When asked what brought him out to the State Capitol, he said “to let Trump know we still got his back even though he’s being cheated out of the election pretty big. It’s pretty obvious but the media and everybody else is silent about it.”
Other Trump supporters had similar views.
“I believe it was an unjust election,” Kailua resident Vikki Ferstler said. “We love this man and so many people love this man ... To have it this close, and to have all these weird things happening, doesn’t hold the common sense test.”
