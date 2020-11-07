Hawaii lawmakers say the hard work of healing a divided nation begins now

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Democrats across the nation and in Hawaii celebrated the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.
In a statement posted online, Hawaii Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, said, “We took the time democracy deserved, and democracy chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Now the real work begins, of charting a better path forward for all Americans, of healing a bitterly divided country, of listening to and including the almost half of our fellow Americans who chose differently.”
”This work will be profoundly difficult. But today we all can reflect with pride and humility on the resilience of our democracy and recommit ourselves each in our own way to our own role and responsibility," he added.
On Twitter, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said the hard work begins to continue addressing the problems of the country.
Prior to Biden’s victory, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono was hopeful about the outlook, saying, “I have no doubt that we’re going to make the kind of progress we have not been able to make under Trump, who has spent too much time dividing this country.”
Hawaii News Now is gathering more reaction from lawmakers. This story will be updated.
