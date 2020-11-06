Woman hospitalized after knife attack on Kinau St.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman suffered multiple lacerations on her face from a kitchen knife during a domestic dispute early Friday, Emergency Medical Services.
According to Honolulu police, two women got into a fight around 2:30 a.m. along Kinau Street near Lunalilo Street.
Authorities said a woman was arrested for second-degree assault.
A 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition, officials said.
Roads in the area were closed during the investigation. They were all reopened a few hours later.
This story may be updated.
