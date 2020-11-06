Weather transitions to trade wind conditions thru next week.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The disturbance that has been affecting Hawaii’s weather has begun to pull away from the state. As we transition to breezy trade winds, high pressure will build to the north. This will mean trade wind weather and will actually bring strong and gusty trades by Monday. We will also have an old frontal boundary that may briefly increase showers on around Sunday night into Monday.
Into next week, it’s mostly sunny conditions with low humidity because of the trade winds; windward and mauka showers will drift leeward at times. Back to regular island trade wind weather.
A slightly smaller NNW to N swell is due today with slow decline over the weekend. The next NW swell will be small, arriving Monday, peaking Monday night, then lowering gradually through Tuesday. Small surf along east facing shores will gradually build each day as trades increase through the weekend, nearing advisory level early next week. A moderate south swell is forecast to decline into the weekend.
