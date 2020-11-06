UH football looks to get back on track against New Mexico in empty Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 'Bows are back in the islands this week after a rough game in Wyoming, plagued with offensive struggles.
This week against New Mexico, Head Coach Todd Graham and offensive coordinator G.J Kinne look to eliminate those costly mistakes.
“Two goals we had, one hundred present ball security and eliminate negative plays, the negative penalties.” Coach Todd Graham told reporters after Monday’s practice. “You do that and we had every opportunity to win the game, but should’ve would’ve could’ve doesn’t count, so you’ve got to get those things established.”
“I just think we’ve got to execute better,” Coach Kinne said. “We have to have a better week of practice, no excuses, we have great players, an extremely talented quarterback and we’ll get better I promise you that,”
On the other side of the ball, the war dog defense will be without safety Eugene ford, who will miss the rest of the season due to a leg injury suffered against the cowboys.
Co-captain Khoury Bethley and the rest of the defense look to fill the gap left by Ford.
That guy was like a role model to me when I first came in, he took me under too so definitely prayers out to him, but I know he’s going to bounce back strong and you know football is always just the next man up mentality." Bethley said. “Everybody just has to do their job, we can’t have people doing too much, everyone has to do their one-eleventh and you know we’ve got to attack the football and play fast, play together and just play physical.”
Coming off a loss against San Jose State, the Lobos of New Mexico look to get their first win of the season. So the bows focus this week continues to be discipline and consistency to make sure they come out victorious.
“There’s no doubt that we have the potential to be a really good football team, we kind of showed that week one and then we showed our inconsistency in week two,” Coach Graham said. “So we’ve got to bounce back.”
The Rainbow Warriors are 5-and-0 in their last five home openers, they will look to continue that trend on Saturday in an empty Aloha Stadium, but despite the lack of fans, the "Bows are ready to get back on track.
“We get a new week, a new opportunity to play a great team like New Mexico and do it in our home stadium.” Bethley said. “So you know we’ve got a chip on our shoulder this week, we’ve got a lot to prove.”
Hawaii and the Lobos kick off from aloha stadium tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time, available to purchase on Spectrum pay-per-view.Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.