Open House: 2 BD, 2 BA in Urban Honolulu and 2 BD, 1 BA in the Heart of Makiki

Wake up to inspiring mountain and ocean views and end the day with soothing city lights, all enjoyed from your floor to ceiling windows in the heart of urban Honolulu at One Archer Lane. The best in dining, shopping and entertainment from Ward Village, Ala Moana, Kakaako and Blaisdell Center -- all at your doorstep! Residents also enjoy a large, breezy pool deck, jacuzzi, cabanas and 24-hour security in a pet friendly building. This bright, open, and well-cared for two-bedroom, two bath, also comes with two parking stalls. Experience all the conveniences of city living!