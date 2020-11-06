Open House: 2 BD, 2 BA in Urban Honolulu and 2 BD, 1 BA in the Heart of Makiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank. Now’s your chance to check out these listings and book your private showing today!
Wake up to inspiring mountain and ocean views and end the day with soothing city lights, all enjoyed from your floor to ceiling windows in the heart of urban Honolulu at One Archer Lane. The best in dining, shopping and entertainment from Ward Village, Ala Moana, Kakaako and Blaisdell Center -- all at your doorstep! Residents also enjoy a large, breezy pool deck, jacuzzi, cabanas and 24-hour security in a pet friendly building. This bright, open, and well-cared for two-bedroom, two bath, also comes with two parking stalls. Experience all the conveniences of city living!
Next up, a great opportunity to buy in the heart of Makiki! Just recently renovated, this two-bedroom, one-bath unit comes with a parking stall, washer and dryer in unit, and partial ocean and Diamond Head views! Upgrades include cabinets, flooring, appliances, granite countertops, and more! Hale O Kalani Towers is conveniently located near freeway access, UH Manoa, Punahou, and Ala Moana Shopping Center.
