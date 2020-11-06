122 new COVID-19 cases seen statewide; no new fatalities reported

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday. It’s the third consecutive day the state has seen a triple-digit gain in new infections.
Of the new cases, 87 are on Oahu, 21 on the Big Island, seven in Maui County and one on Kauai. There were also six reported out of state.
The new infections push the total cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 15,691. There have been 1,234 cases in the last 14 days, which means those people could still be infectious.
There were no new fatalities reported Friday. The death toll from the virus stands at 291.
The seven-day average for cases on Oahu now stands at 73, with a positivity rate of 3%. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has warned residents that a spike in cases could quickly push Hawaii back into Tier 1 of the city’s reopening strategy, which means stricter restrictions would be in place.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 13,596 total cases
- 10,589 released from isolation
- 1,014 required hospitalization
- 170 deaths
- 1,375 total cases
- 971 released from isolation
- 67 required hospitalization
- 31 deaths
- 421 total cases
- 366 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 106 total cases (105 associated with current outbreak)
- 52 released from isolation
- 3 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 17 total cases
- 15 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 69 total cases
- 62 released from isolation
- 3 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 107 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
