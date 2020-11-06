Manoa woman’s green thumb helps the Hawaii Foodbank feed hungry families

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Outside her Manoa home, Mehri Marvi-Azad practices her favorite pastime: Gardening.
Her talent for growing beautiful plants blossomed when she was growing up in Iran. She doesn’t speak much English so her son is her spokesman.
“When she was a teenager she bought some plant pots and realized she can reproduce them,” Hamid Pourjalali said.
Marvi-Azad brought her gardening skills to Hawaii. With at least 25 different plant varieties her yard, is splashed with color.
“The ones she likes you see more often,” Pourjalali said.
Marvi-Azad and her family are dedicated supporters of the Hawaii Foodbank. That explains the Foodbank signs in her garden and the reason for this story.
“She says that there are so many homeless here and they need food,” Pourjalali said.
His mom grew and groomed 650 potted plants.
On Nov. 14, Marvi-Azad will accept donations starting at $2 from anyone who wants a plant, with all proceeds going to the Foodbank.
Hawaii Foodbank CEO Ron Mizutani is floored by her kindness.
“Hawaii is a very special place with very special people,” he said.
“We’re grateful for her support and clearly this family has supported our mission before, trusts what we do, and sees the impact that we have.”
The potted plants come in various sizes and are priced accordingly.
The donation drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2026 Hunnewell Street. Accommodations will be made to keep people socially distanced.
“People will have enough space to select what they want to select,” Pourjalali said.
As for his mother’s green thumb, Pourjalali said she has a tried and true method for growing healthy plants.
“She says that she feeds them fertilizer and water, but she actually talks to them,” he said.
Marvi-Azad just celebrated her 80th birthday. Instead of receiving gifts she’s using her gift for gardening to help others.
“She really wants to give. She’s a giving woman,” Pourjalali said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.