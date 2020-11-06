Police search for masked suspect who robbed elderly woman inside McCully home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the suspect in the disturbing robbery of an elderly woman in the McCully area over the weekend.
Samantha Bello said the family were getting ready to go to the farmer’s market around 5:30 a.m. Saturday when her 65-year-old mother came face-to-face with a masked intruder inside their home.
“My mother started screaming my name but then I heard the most bloodcurdling scream I’ve ever heard from her and I realized something is wrong,” Bello said.
She said the masked man had broken into their home and stole her mother’s purse from her bedroom.
Her husband, Oscar, chased after him.
“My initial response is jump on top of the car. It takes off. Obviously, I fall,” Oscar Bello said.
He suffered injuries to his knees, feet, and hands.
His mother-in-law also suffered a few scrapes trying to stop the robber.
Nearby surveillance video caught the white car with black trim speeding away. The suspect got away with the victim’s purse, her wedding ring and thousands of dollars in cash from the family business.
“We were going to the bank. He got everything that we had from the restaurant,” Samantha Bello said.
Bello’s parents opened an eatery in Waikiki called Sun’s Up in 2018.
After her father was diagnosed with lung cancer, Samantha and Oscar — who were professional chefs in Washington D.C. — moved to Hawaii in December to help run the business.
A few months later, the pandemic slowed things down.
They were hoping for a boost in revenue with tourism reopening, but the robbery set them back even further.
“It’s crushing. It’s not about the money. In more about the sense of security. She’s pregnant now,” Oscar Bello said, pointing to Samantha.
With a baby on the way, the Bellos just want to be safe.
Scott Spallina, the head of the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office Elder Abuse Division. says there was a more than 300% increase in elder abuse cases on Oahu from 2008 to 2019.
In addition, violent crimes against the elderly have doubled from January 2019 to January 2020.
“A lot of our kupuna, when they grew up, they could keep their doors open. They didn’t have to worry about strangers entering their house. However, those days are passed,” Spallina said.
Spallina tells victims not to fight back because sometimes even purse snatchings can be fatal.
“Trust me, anything in your purse, anything that you feel is ‘valuable’ is not worth your life,” he said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the victim.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.