Police commission wants HPD to prohibit officers from cases involving friends, family

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Years after scandal took down ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha, the Honolulu Police Commission is demanding HPD ban officers from cases involving family or friends.
The commission voted 4-2 to ask HPD Chief Susan Ballard to review the department’s ethics codes to prohibit conflicts of interests.
“I’m asking my fellow commissioners to join me in asking Chief Ballard to revise the HPD standards of conduct policy to ... prohibit employees from actions that create or give the appearance of a conflict of interest,” said new commission member and retired Judge Michael Broderick.
“There’s nothing specifically in the police code of ethics that prohibits employees from actions that create or give an appearance of a conflict of interest.”
Broderick’s proposal came after a Kaneohe couple sued the HPD, alleging that an officer arrested their teenage son for fighting with his son.
Commission member Carrie Okinaga said she was worried about the impact on the ongoing lawsuit.
And city attorneys said the policy could clash with conflict of interest policies in existing city ethics laws and the city charter.
“I still can’t support it. The way it was set up on the agenda, we’re drawing some kind of conclusion about the pending lawsuit,” said Okinaga.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.