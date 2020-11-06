Hawaii Strong: In-person performances canceled, Kapena finds a new way to reach fans

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For decades, Kelly Boy DeLima’s music has been a soundtrack to life for so many across the state ― and even around the world.
Until the pandemic arrived, you could catch Kapena all over the place.
“I’ve been doing Waikiki for over 20 years at all the hotels every night,” DeLima said. “Halekulani, Royal Hawaiian, The Moana, The Outrigger Kani Ka Pila, I play at a little place called the Surfjack and then we do baby luaus on the weekends, weddings, conventions.
"We fly and we do tours in Japan or we go to west coast. We were so busy.”
But weeks before their busy graduation season kicked off, COVID-19 cleared the entire calendar.
That didn’t stop Kelly Boy and family from playing.
“We’re musicians,” DeLima said. “We’re entertainers and when we can’t get up on stage and stuff like that, it’s life. It’s like breathing for us.”
So in late March, after the first stay-at-home restrictions were put in place, Kapena turned home into their newest venue and went online.
DeLima says he only planned to do one virtual concert. But seven months later, the group has done 90 shows with more than 2 million views.
"My daughter teases me, "DeLima said. “She’s like ‘Dad, you gotta put on your cologne? We only at home.’ It makes me feel like I’m doing something, you know? The response and the messages from people that I get, brah, you like cry.”
Kelly Boy credits his children ― Kapena, Lilo, and Kalena ― for being instrumental in finding ways to reach the community in more ways than one.
The group records personalized video messages for the holidays and special occasions and also started a music school.
“It’s a different world we’re living in, so gotta get creative,” DeLima said.
“I always tell people, you Millennials are awesome. You guys are awesome. I always tell everybody, I said 'Hey, if you want to succeed in this digital life and this streaming da kine, get yourself a couple of good Millennials and you’ll be in good shape.”
Plans are in the works for the Kapena School of Music to go beyond social media and eventually move into a physical location.
Until then, the band is hosting concerts online every Sunday, accepting bookings for virtual performances, and the shows will go on.
“The musicians, the entertainment, they get it the hardest because they’re the last ones that they going call to come back,” DeLima said.
“So I really don’t know when we can get back to work, but like I said, I’m real hopeful.”
Kapena’s weekly performances can be watched each Sunday evening on the group’s Facebook page.
