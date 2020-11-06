Hawaii saw big drop last school year in number of students who took AP exams

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of Hawaii public school students who took AP exams last school year dropped by more than 1,000 ― an apparent result of COVID-19′s disruptive impact on education in the islands.
The state Education Department said 5,921 public school students took AP exams in the 2019-20 school year, down from 6,983 the year before.
Some 9,115 exams were taken altogether, down from more than 10,700 the year before.
The numbers are disappointing given that Hawaii public schools have worked for years to try to bolster student access to AP courses and exams.
Students who earn college credit through AP exams are more likely to go to college ― and complete it.
The state Education Department didn’t explain the drop in AP exam takers in the 2019-20 school year. However, the academic year was significantly disrupted by COVID-19.
Schools moved to remote instruction after returning from spring break, and attendance was not mandatory. Most public school students are still learning virtually this school year.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.